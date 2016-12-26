Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($17.19) price target on Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DBK. Commerzbank AG set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($15.47) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. equinet AG set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.49 ($15.10).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 17.849 on Friday. The company’s market cap is €24.61 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.68 and a 200 day moving average of €13.43. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of €9.91 and a 52 week high of €22.85.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

