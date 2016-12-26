Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give Linde AG (LIN) a €180.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. equinet AG set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Independent Research GmbH set a €171.00 ($178.13) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €156.29 ($162.80).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.868 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €154.97 and its 200-day moving average is €143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of €29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.811. Linde AG has a 52-week low of €113.97 and a 52-week high of €164.99.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

