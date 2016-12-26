Desjardins Trims Valener Inc (VNR) Target Price to C$22.00

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Valener in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Valener from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.40.

Valener (TSE:VNR) opened at 21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. Valener has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

About Valener

Valener Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company holds interests in Gaz Metro Limited Partnership (Gaz Metro). The Company’s segments include Energy Distribution; Natural Gas Transportation; Energy Production; Energy Services, Storage and Other, and Corporate Affairs. Its Energy Distribution segment consists of natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont.

