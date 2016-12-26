Desjardins Raises Spartan Energy Corp (SPE) Price Target to C$4.75

Spartan Energy Corp (TSE:SPE) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPE. Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Spartan Energy Corp (TSE:SPE) opened at 3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Spartan Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion.

About Spartan Energy Corp

Spartan Energy Corp, formerly Alexander Energy Ltd is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing properties focused in Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Alexander Alberta. The Southeast Saskatchewan property focuses on conventional Mississippian targets, primarily in the Frobisher/Alida and Midale formations.

