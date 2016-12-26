Desjardins Raises Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Price Target to C$21.00

Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total transaction of C$94,960.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

