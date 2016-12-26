Desjardins Raises Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Price Target to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) opened at 6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

