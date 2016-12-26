Desjardins Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

