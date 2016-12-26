Desjardins Cuts TELUS Co. (T) Price Target to C$49.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.90.

Shares of TELUS (TSE:T) opened at 42.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

