Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their in-line rating on shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Friday. Imperial Capital currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 49.89 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post $5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $75,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 11,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $519,159.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 374,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the second quarter. General Electric Co. now owns 2,566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after buying an additional 173,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 281,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

