DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $3,014,000 in Kirby Corp. (KEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corp. by 3,635.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corp. by 71.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Corp. by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 105,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 221,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kirby Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04.

Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.21 million. Kirby Corp. had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Corp. will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby Corp. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kirby Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirby Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kirby Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Kirby Corp. Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

