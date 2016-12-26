Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (DPH) Receives GBX 1,337.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,337.43 ($16.60).

Several research firms have recently commented on DPH. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc from GBX 1,295 ($16.07) to GBX 1,320 ($16.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($18.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. N+1 Singer lifted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc from GBX 1,350 ($16.76) to GBX 1,412 ($17.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.51) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) opened at 1328.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,284.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,284.48. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of GBX 811.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,462.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.23 billion.

In related news, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,292 ($16.04), for a total value of £221,358.36 ($274,740.42).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company is engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of products for veterinarians. Its segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development.

