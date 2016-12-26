Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks Inc.

SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) opened at 56.15 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $139,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $139,480.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dolf A. Berle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $290,063.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

