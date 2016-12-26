Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.12% on Monday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 633,552 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In related news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

