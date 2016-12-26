Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $548,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,903,000 after buying an additional 640,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,882,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,419,000 after buying an additional 236,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,097,000 after buying an additional 208,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,553,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,871,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,251,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,062,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

