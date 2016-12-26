Danaher Corp. (DHR) Stake Decreased by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Danaher Corp. were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) traded up 0.79% during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 1,342,176 shares of the company traded hands. Danaher Corp. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $82.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corp. had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Corp. will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Danaher Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.69 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher Corp. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

