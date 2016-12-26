Dana Holding Corp. (DAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Dana Holding Corp. (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised Dana Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets raised Dana Holding Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co cut Dana Holding Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price objective on Dana Holding Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dana Holding Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Dana Holding Corp. (NYSE:DAN) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 520,494 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.57. Dana Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Dana Holding Corp. (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Dana Holding Corp. had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dana Holding Corp. will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dana Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/dana-holding-corp-dan-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1133494.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana Holding Corp. during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dana Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Dana Holding Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana Holding Corp. by 3.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana Holding Corp.

Dana Inc, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a provider of high technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company offers its products to vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana Holding Corp. (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.