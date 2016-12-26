Dairy Crest Group plc’s (DCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) in a report released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 720 ($8.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCG. Jefferies Group downgraded Dairy Crest Group plc to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 640 ($7.94) to GBX 500 ($6.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Whitman Howard restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.82) target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Dairy Crest Group plc from GBX 720 ($8.94) to GBX 750 ($9.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Dairy Crest Group plc to an add rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 677 ($8.40) to GBX 666 ($8.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.57) target price (down previously from GBX 620 ($7.70)) on shares of Dairy Crest Group plc in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 632.89 ($7.86).

Shares of Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) opened at 611.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 586.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.34. The company’s market cap is GBX 854.26 million. Dairy Crest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 503.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 700.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Dairy Crest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based dairy company. The Company processes and markets branded dairy products. The Company’s segments include Cheese, Spreads and Other. It has two product groups: cheese & whey, and butters, spreads & oils. It produces and markets Cathedral City, a cheese brand, and the Davidstow cheddar brand.

