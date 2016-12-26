Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($9.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DMGT. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.04) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 700 ($8.69) to GBX 750 ($9.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.54) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 796.93 ($9.89).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 763.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 775.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 715.27. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.69 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 571.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 836.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%.

In other news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 146,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 776 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £1,136,475.28 ($1,410,543.97).

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

