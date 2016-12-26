Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) opened at 10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of 268.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 150.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

