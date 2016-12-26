CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Wednesday. DA Davidson currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) opened at 46.13 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 2.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 720.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CyberArk) provides information technology (IT) security solutions that protect organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s products include Privileged Account Security Solution and Sensitive Information Management Solution. Its Privileged Account Security Solution enables its customers to secure, manage and monitor privileged account access and activities.

