CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 158,222 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation makes up approximately 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $249,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 274,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 79.14 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. CVS Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-shares-sold-by-first-manhattan-co/1133054.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Vetr lowered CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price objective on CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.