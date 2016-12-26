CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 352,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 50.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 13,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 126,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,878 shares. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

