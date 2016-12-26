CSX Corp. (CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $36.33 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America Corp. reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX Corp. in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on CSX Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.05.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) opened at 36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Corp. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $37.42.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. CSX Corp. had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corp. will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/csx-corp-csx-stock-rating-upgraded-by-vetr-inc/1132997.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CSX Corp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, President Clarence W. Gooden sold 16,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $499,999.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Ward sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $9,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,742 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,039.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CSX Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of CSX Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CSX Corp. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX Corp.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based transportation services, including rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The Company serves three lines of business, such as merchandise business, coal business and intermodal business.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.