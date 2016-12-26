Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Position Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 320,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 858,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 389,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. during the second quarter valued at $49,830,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,252,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,459,000 after buying an additional 671,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 562,519 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Crown Castle International Corp. had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company earned $992 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Crown Castle International Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 387.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/crown-castle-international-corp-cci-position-boosted-by-bbt-securities-llc/1133396.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Castle International Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.50 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks Inc. began coverage on Crown Castle International Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Crown Castle International Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.97.

In other Crown Castle International Corp. news, VP Rob A. Fisher sold 1,843 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $157,226.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger bought 3,140 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,383.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International Corp.

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.