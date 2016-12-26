Criteo SA (CRTO) Receives $51.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. RBC Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Criteo SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Criteo SA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Criteo SA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 41.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Criteo SA has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $47.81.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. Criteo SA had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benoit Fouilland sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $35,924.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,436.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $2,150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,596,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 540,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Criteo SA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,027,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 269,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Criteo SA by 92.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo SA

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The Company’s solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

