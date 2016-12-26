Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST) Receives GBX 593.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.25 ($7.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.38) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.32) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.30) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 530 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 542 ($6.73) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) opened at 464.70 on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 323.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 607.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.17 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.07.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a residential developer, which designs sustainable communities. The Company delivers schemes of varying size and scale, from small housing-led residential developments to larger urban regeneration schemes and Garden Villages. Its product portfolio ranges from homes for first-time buyers through to large family homes, and includes a mix of houses, apartments and commercial facilities.

