Crane Co. (CR) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Crane by 3.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crane by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. 140,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.18. Crane Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $694 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post $4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Avondale Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other Crane news, VP A D. Pantaleoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $371,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Lochner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $136,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates in four segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

