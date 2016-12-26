Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $1,937,000 Position in Expedia Inc. (EXPE)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. continued to hold its stake in shares of Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 962 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Expedia by 2.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 992 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) remained flat at $113.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,518 shares. Expedia Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.10.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The online travel company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Expedia had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Expedia’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Expedia’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark Co. upped their target price on shares of Expedia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

In other Expedia news, EVP Robert J. Dzielak sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $231,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,397 shares in the company, valued at $396,158.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company makes travel products and services available, on a standalone and package basis, provided by various lodging properties, airlines, car rental companies, destination service providers, cruise lines and other travel product and service companies. Its Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Venere, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, and Classic Vacations.

