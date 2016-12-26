Corning Inc. (GLW) Position Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,238 shares. Corning Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corning Inc. (GLW) Position Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/corning-inc-glw-position-lowered-by-bridgewater-associates-lp/1133496.html.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Corning from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, VP Eric S. Musser sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $629,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $1,528,007.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.