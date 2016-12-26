Conning Inc. Has $9,869,000 Stake in MetLife Inc. (MET)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 212,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 722,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,150,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) remained flat at $54.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,239 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. MetLife Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. MetLife had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm earned $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife Inc. will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

In other MetLife news, EVP Maria R. Morris sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $104,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,259.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $842,531.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

