ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Stake Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,909 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 50,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 21.9% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 230,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $14,382,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded up 1.22% on Monday, reaching $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,982 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.29.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on ConAgra Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConAgra Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConAgra Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

