ConAgra Foods’ (CAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ConAgra Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) opened at 39.77 on Friday. ConAgra Foods has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConAgra Foods will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ConAgra Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

