CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of CommScope Holding Co. (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope Holding from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CommScope Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope Holding from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope Holding currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) opened at 37.16 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.29.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CommScope Holding had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope Holding news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $10,287,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 91,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $3,399,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in CommScope Holding by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope Holding by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CommScope Holding by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc is provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise and residential broadband networks. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Enterprise, Broadband and Broadband Network Solutions (BNS). Its Wireless segment provides merchant RF wireless network connectivity solutions and cell distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions to enable carriers’ second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks.

