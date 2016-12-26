CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) Director Sells $10,287,742.56 in Stock

CommScope Holding Co. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $10,287,742.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank M. Drendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of CommScope Holding stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $538,800.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of CommScope Holding stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $476,100.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of CommScope Holding stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

CommScope Holding Co. (NASDAQ:COMM) opened at 37.16 on Monday. CommScope Holding Co. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.29.

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. CommScope Holding had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Co. will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) Director Sells $10,287,742.56 in Stock” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/commscope-holding-co-comm-director-sells-10287742-56-in-stock/1132813.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope Holding by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,299,000 after buying an additional 1,701,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CommScope Holding by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,743,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,938,000 after buying an additional 502,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding by 4,525.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,567,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 4,469,058 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding by 38.9% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,554,000 after buying an additional 1,106,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in CommScope Holding by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,854,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,065,000 after buying an additional 299,007 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on CommScope Holding in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on CommScope Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CommScope Holding in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CommScope Holding currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

About CommScope Holding

CommScope Holding Company, Inc is provider of infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise and residential broadband networks. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Enterprise, Broadband and Broadband Network Solutions (BNS). Its Wireless segment provides merchant RF wireless network connectivity solutions and cell distributed antenna systems (DAS) solutions to enable carriers’ second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) networks.

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.