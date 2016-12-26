Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $10,276,000 Stake in Linear Technology Corp. (LLTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Linear Technology Corp. were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Linear Technology Corp. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its position in Linear Technology Corp. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Linear Technology Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linear Technology Corp. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linear Technology Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) remained flat at $62.55 on Monday. 814,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Linear Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Linear Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LLTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corp. had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company earned $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linear Technology Corp. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Linear Technology Corp.’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

LLTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Linear Technology Corp. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corp. to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In related news, VP Donald E. Paulus sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $602,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,033.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C. Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 205,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,313,991.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linear Technology Corp. Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

