Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Decreases Stake in The Travelers Cos. (TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Cos. were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Cos. by 0.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Cos. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Cos. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Cos. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Cos. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) remained flat at $122.12 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 885,747 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. The Travelers Cos. has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The Travelers Cos. (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. The Travelers Cos. had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Cos. will post $9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Cos. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Travelers Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Cos. in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $111.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Cos. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of The Travelers Cos. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of The Travelers Cos. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,134,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Cos.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

