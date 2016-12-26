COMMERCEWEST BANK COM USD0.01 (CWBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

COMMERCEWEST BANK COM USD0.01 (NASDAQ:CWBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CommerceWest Bank provides a wide range of specialized commercial banking and financial services to entrepreneurs and small- to mid-sized businesses in southern California. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers basic and analyzed checking accounts, money market accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client services, and escrow accounts. The banks lending portfolio includes lines of credit; term loans; multifamily, construction, and commercial real estate loans; equipment financing; asset-based lines of credit; small business administration loans; state guaranteed programs; and letter of credit. It also offers online banking services, such as balance transfers, stop payments, make loan payments, and loan transfers. The company also offers various cash management services, signature services, and turnaround services. Regional offices are located throughout Southern California in Orange County, Inland Empire and Los Angeles. “

Shares of COMMERCEWEST BANK COM USD0.01 (NASDAQ:CWBK) remained flat at $17.05 on Monday. COMMERCEWEST BANK COM USD0.01 has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $68.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

