Columbus Circle Investors Has $19,492,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,599 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp. were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $32,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp. by 31,614.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 428,698 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $22,085,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp. by 1,658.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 318,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 299,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp. by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) traded down 0.76% during trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. 95,274 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies Corp. had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $349.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of John Bean Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, VP Mark K. Montague sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark K. Montague sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $197,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,898.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

