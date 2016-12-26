Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,192 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $25,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $5,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $8,199,000. CG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,543 shares. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm earned $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $37.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

About TransUnion

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

