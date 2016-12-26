Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,487 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Coherent were worth $21,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Coherent by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,693,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,212,000 after buying an additional 120,897 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,390,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,010,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Coherent by 79.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after buying an additional 294,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) remained flat at $137.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,713 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.79. Coherent Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $139.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business earned $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.76 million. Coherent had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent Inc. will post $7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other news, VP Bret Dimarco sold 4,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $594,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Spinelli sold 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $545,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,070.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a supplier of photonics-based solutions in a range of commercial and scientific research applications. The Company designs, manufactures, services and markets lasers, laser tools and related accessories for a diverse group of customers. It operates through two operating segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

