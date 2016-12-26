Columbus Circle Investors Buys 377,177 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 691.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after buying an additional 133,836 shares during the period.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) remained flat at $49.88 during trading on Monday. 343,400 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2625.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm earned $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $73,621.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $3,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

