Colony Financial Inc. (CLNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Financial Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment and finance company. The Company operates through three segments: real estate debt investments which include originated and acquired commercial real estate debt, mortgage-backed securities and other debt-related investments, single-family residential rentals through its investment in CAH OP and other real estate equity investments. Colony Capital, Inc., formerly known as Colony Financial, Inc., is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNY. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Colony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Colony Financial (NYSE:CLNY) traded up 2.82% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 1,234,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Colony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Colony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Colony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Colony Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Colony Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 141,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Colony Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

