Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Position Maintained by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd held its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 4.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 444.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,849,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,819,000 after buying an additional 6,408,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,897,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,764,000 after buying an additional 5,478,675 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $233,278,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,938,000 after buying an additional 3,891,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 128.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,114,000 after buying an additional 3,470,779 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. 6,436,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64. Coca-Cola Co. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Position Maintained by Packer & Co Ltd” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/coca-cola-co-ko-position-maintained-by-packer-co-ltd/1133173.html.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.