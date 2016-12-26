Coach Inc. (COH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Coach Inc. (NYSE:COH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $39.45 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COH. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BlueFin Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coach in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 34.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.57. Coach has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Coach had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Coach’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coach Inc. (COH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/coach-inc-coh-stock-rating-upgraded-by-vetr-inc/1132693.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coach by 41.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,168,573 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,803,000 after buying an additional 5,590,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coach by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,989,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $292,112,000 after buying an additional 1,882,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coach by 224.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,389 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after buying an additional 1,844,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coach during the second quarter valued at about $48,321,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coach by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,358,797 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,978,000 after buying an additional 927,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coach Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coach Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.