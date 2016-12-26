Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Cintas Corp. had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas Corp. updated its FY17 guidance to $4.57-4.65 EPS.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) remained flat at $116.36 during midday trading on Monday. 2,392,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. Cintas Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $122.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cintas Corp.’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cintas Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas Corp. from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cintas Corp. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cintas Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 86.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 94.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cintas Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

