Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) PT Set at €115.00 by Bank of America Corp.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) received a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective from equities researchers at Bank of America Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($103.13) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.18 ($105.40).
Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) opened at 106.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of €19.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1-year low of €77.40 and a 1-year high of €106.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.14.
Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Company Profile
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.
