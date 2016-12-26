Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) Receives $163.00 Average PT from Analysts

Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois sold 137,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $20,399,723.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,595,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) opened at 151.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $118.76 and a 52 week high of $157.15.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.43. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post $5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company operates in six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Inc (Big Fish Games), Other Investments and Corporate. The racing segment includes its four trace tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course.

