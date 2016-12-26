Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Chevron Corp. comprises 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron Corp. were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 203,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 216,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.29% during trading on Monday, reaching $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,716 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. The company’s market capitalization is $223.55 billion. Chevron Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -540.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Chevron Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Macquarie raised Chevron Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH raised Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

In other Chevron Corp. news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of Chevron Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of Chevron Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

