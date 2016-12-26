Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Position Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,523 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $39,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3,397.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,774,000 after buying an additional 2,606,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 229.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 1,049,456 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,236.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 994,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after buying an additional 952,196 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after buying an additional 877,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,107,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) traded up 0.70% on Monday, reaching $41.55. 722,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company’s market cap is $9.51 billion.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 604.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post ($2.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, insider Jack A. Fusco purchased 37,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,893.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,563,563.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ed Lehotsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $796,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,673.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

