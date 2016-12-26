Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) opened at 19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 475.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

